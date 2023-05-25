Raytheon Technologies to deliver Full Rate Production for TCTS Increment II Air Combat Training System for U.S. Navy

47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 25, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX) announced today it will deliver on the full rate production contract awarded by the U.S. Navy for Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II), Air Combat Training System (ACMI) for the U.S. Navy. The contract includes both airborne and ground subsystems and will support fielding requirements at various U.S. Navy training ranges.

"TCTS II addresses today's peer threat, enabling aircrews to train and improve joint tactics, techniques and procedures in an NSA-certified secure environment," said John Sapp, vice president and general manager, Integrated Solutions for Collins.

Validated flight tests on F/A-18 and EA-18G aircrafts, TCTS II's long-range, air-to-air and air-to-ground networking capability supported real time data exchanges. The system features an open architecture design, highly encryption capability, computing power, and robust datalink. TCTS II will be the foundation for next-generation training scenarios that will use a combination of live, virtual and constructive entities.

"In our testing, we were able to demonstrate key discriminators of our TCTS II solution including integration into existing infrastructure, tactical intercepts and real-time mission completion notifications," said Sapp.

TCTS II is planned to replace the U.S. Navy's legacy ACMI tracking systems with a single system to support training, from tactical aircrew unit level training events to force exercise events, including mobile and fixed locations worldwide.

Developed and built by Collins Aerospace and teammate Leonardo DRS, TCTS II is a scalable and flexible open architecture system that enables highly secure air combat training among 4th and 5th Generation U.S. aircraft, and international aircraft.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

Media contact: Liz Maddy
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 720-948-9005

