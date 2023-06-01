TEGNA Stations Honored with 84 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 84 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. KARE in Minneapolis received 12 individual awards, the most given this year, and the most in its history.

Three stations – KARE, KGW and WFAA – garnered the overall excellence honor, the highest achievement awarded. Three stations – KUSA, KGW and WTIC – won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes “news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of news.” Six TEGNA stations – KARE, KING, KUSA, KXTV, NEWS CENTER MAINE and WXIA – received excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion, more than any other station group. This new category was introduced in 2021 and is given for “outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.”

“We commend our stations and journalists for their dedication to providing essential news coverage, impactful investigative reports and insightful stories that embrace and reflect the rich diversity within their local communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We extend our congratulations to our stations and journalists for their remarkable accomplishments.”

Overall, 23 TEGNA stations were honored:

KARE, Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Overall Excellence: KARE 11
  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Nora’s Story
  • Excellence in Video: Gunny at the Wheel
  • Investigative Reporting: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
  • Continuing Coverage: No-Knock Warrants & the Death of an Innocent Man
  • Feature Reporting: Gunny at the Wheel
  • Hard News: Tampered Evidence
  • News Documentary: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
  • News Series: Water Wars
  • Newscast: KARE 11 News at 10
  • Podcast: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual
  • Sports Reporting: Blue Lou

KGW, Portland, Oregon

  • Overall Excellence: KGW News
  • Excellence in Innovation: One Day
  • Excellence in Video: Classical Music in the Wind
  • Excellence in Writing: Words to Live By
  • Feature Reporting: Mary Has Learned to Fly
  • News Documentary: One Day
  • Podcast: Should Be Alive
  • Digital: KGW News

KING, Seattle, Washington

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Indigenous Northwest
  • Breaking News Coverage: Lockdown: Ingraham High School
  • Continuing Coverage: The Fraud Crusade
  • Hard News: “I Can’t Sleep” – Black Newspaper Carrier Speaks Out
  • News Series: Mentally Ill, Waiting in Jail
  • Newscast: KING 5 News at 5pm: “Walloped by Weather”

KPNX, Phoenix, Arizona

  • Podcast: Locked Inside

KREM, Spokane, Washington

  • Continuing Coverage: Camp Hope
  • Digital: KREM

KSDK, St. Louis, Missouri

  • Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush KSDK
  • Feature Reporting: Strength of Character
  • Sports Reporting: A Winning Team

KTVB, Boise, Idaho

  • Feature Reporting: Hidden Library Book
  • News Series: Idaho Freedom Foundation

KUSA, Denver, Colorado

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Race2Dinner
  • Excellence in Innovation: BURNED
  • Excellence in Video: Colorado in Four Acts
  • Continuing Coverage: Christian Glass
  • Digital: BURNED: The Story Behind the Marshall Fire
  • Feature Reporting: Brenda’s Vision
  • Hard News: Another Chance at Life
  • News Documentary: BURNED: Six Hours in December
  • News Series: Small Trucking Companies, Big Problems

KXTV, Sacramento, California

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Golden Cage: Trapped at the U.S. and Mexico Border
  • Investigative Reporting: Fire – Power – Money: Who’s Behind the PG&E Bailout?
  • Continuing Coverage: Secrets of the Camp Fire Revealed
  • News Documentary: The Price of Care: Taken by the State

THV, Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Continuing Coverage: No Power, No Water, No Hope at Big Country Chateau

WATN, Memphis, Tennessee

  • Digital: Mason vs. the State of Tennessee
  • Sports Reporting: How Ethan Hatton Turned Tragedy into Triumph

WCNC, Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Digital: WCNC Online: Facts, Depth and Context
  • News Series: In Pursuit!

NEWS CENTER MAINE (WCSH/WLBZ), Portland, Maine

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Faces of Pride
  • Excellence in Writing: Puzzle Mountain Bakery
  • News Documentary: Vanished: Where is Ayla Reynolds?

WFAA, Dallas, Texas

  • Overall Excellence: WFAA
  • Excellence in Video: The Big Picture
  • Excellence in Writing: Kevin Reece – Arley, R.B. and Sophie
  • Feature Reporting: Fining Arley
  • Sports Reporting: “This Almost Didn’t Happen”

WHAS, Louisville, Kentucky

  • Feature Reporting: Santa Walt: Behind the Beard
  • Hard News: Tornado Survivors: No Place to Call Home

WTHR, Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Excellence in Video: Dog Mountain
  • Feature Reporting: Dog Mountain

WTIC, Hartford, Connecticut

  • Excellence in Innovation: Innovations in Weather Storytelling
  • Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman Writes 2022

WTOL, Toledo, Ohio

  • Investigative Reporting: The Dark Side of Cedar Point

WUSA, Washington, DC

  • Feature Reporting: Billy Evans: Still Standing Guard
  • Hard News: Transgender Violence
  • Sports Reporting: Big Business of Youth Sports

WVEC, Norfolk, Virginia

  • Excellence in Video: Claudia Thompson
  • News Documentary: The Fentanyl Crisis

WWL, New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Digital: WWL-TV Digital
  • News Documentary: Wounded City
  • News Series: Ida Strikes
  • Sports Reporting: Ida Strikes

WMAZ, Macon, Georgia

  • Continuing Coverage: Mental Health Breakdown: Brianna Grier’s Death Exposes Lack of Mental Health Services
  • News Series: Stopped in their Tracks: Parked Norfolk Southern Trains Delay First Responders

WXIA, Atlanta, Georgia

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Voices for Equality: Living Out Loud
  • Excellence in Video: JEFFERY: The Full Story of Young Thug from Fame to RICO Trial
  • Excellence in Writing: Kristin Crowley Compilation
  • Digital: 11Alive/WXIA: Impactful Journalism and Storytelling at Your Fingertips
  • Hard News: Frankensteined: The Monster on Georgia’s Roads
  • News Documentary: JEFFERY: The Rise of Young Thug, a Gang Trial and the #ProtectBlackArt Movement

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

