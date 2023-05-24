Peoples Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

WYALUSING, Pa., May 25, 2023

WYALUSING, Pa., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.60 per share payable on June 30, 2023. The cash dividend represents a 9.18% increase over the cash dividend paid in the second quarter 2022.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on May 24, 2023, is payable to shareholders of record June 12, 2023.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

