Sands Extends Capacity-Building Support for the Asian Community Development Council

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023

A Sands Cares contribution of $175,000 provides funding for ACDC's HAPI Medical Center and the API Language Link.

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it has donated $175,000 to the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), building on the company's Sands Cares partnership with the leading nonprofit organization serving the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in Southern Nevada.

Coinciding with AAPI Heritage Month in May, the 2023 Sands Cares donation to ACDC supports two capacity-building initiatives: the Healthy Asians & Pacific Islanders (HAPI) Medical Center and the API Language Link, enabling ACDC to provide critical in-language health and social services to the AAPI community.

Sands previously supported ACDC with funding to open the HAPI Medical Center last September. The clinic provides the AAPI community with a 100% bilingual staff to deliver high-quality, in-language care, removing barriers often faced in obtaining health care services. Sands' 2023 funding will help the HAPI Medical Center host community health care events to deliver medical and dental services, mammograms and vaccinations.

In 2021 Sands enabled ACDC to establish the API Language Link, which facilitates connections to a variety of social services, and the 2023 Sands Cares funding will enable ACDC to hire more language specialists to ensure the organization meets the needs of the HAPI Medical Center and its other direct service locations, including a culturally-sensitive food distribution warehouse in Las Vegas and a second community resource center in Reno, Nevada.

Both areas of support represent Sands Cares' focus areas of helping nonprofit organizations build capacity to increase their impact and assisting diverse communities in removing systemic barriers to critical needs and opportunities.

"The support we have received from Sands Cares over the past three years has made possible two tremendous service expansions, both underscored by the fact that language should never present a barrier to receiving the care and services people need," Vida Lin, founder and president of ACDC, said. "Sands' partnership is helping us make vital connections to ensure the well-being of the diverse AAPI communities we serve."

The HAPI Medical Center provides culturally sensitive primary health care spanning urgent care for acute symptoms, chronic disease management and preventive health care services, with the future goal of providing access to specialty care such as cardiology, diabetes, nephrology, behavioral health, gastroenterology and infectious disease services. With Sands support in 2022, the HAPI Medical Center provided free medical care to patients in January and February, enrolled patients in its financial scholarship program to cover medical expenses and hosted 19 vaccine clinics.

The API Language Link offers support in 10 languages with translation specialists assisting ACDC's service delivery for food distribution and assistance, health insurance navigation, citizenship applications, and voter registration, as well as at the HAPI Medical Center. In 2022, API Language Link specialists conducted more than 1,000 in-language meetings, hosted more than 350 community events, created and distributed 5,500 Chinese-language voting guides, and sent more than 270,000 pieces of in-language mail.

"ACDC is improving lives daily, while advancing the long-term health and well-being of the AAPI community in Southern Nevada," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives at Sands. "The significant impact they have made with these programs is why we continue to invest in their efforts. Not only are we committed to being an ally for the AAPI community as a whole – we believe in ACDC's ability to provide leadership in addressing the diverse needs of the many populations it serves."

Sands Cares' support for ACDC is one of several engagements with diverse community organizations. Through these efforts, Sands aims to propel programs that remove systemic barriers and advance opportunities for underrepresented groups.

To learn more about Sands Cares, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares. To learn more about the Asian Community Development Council, visit https://acdcnv.org/

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)
Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About the Asian Community Development Council
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is a nonprofit and non-partisan organization of volunteers dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015. The mission of ACDC is to improve the general well-being and education of the Asian American Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities in Nevada. Services that ACDC offers include voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp and GraduAsian.

Sands_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09243&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sands-extends-capacity-building-support-for-the-asian-community-development-council-301833684.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09243&Transmission_Id=202305251300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09243&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.