IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, announced the launch of the Alteryx Maveryx Community at the company's annual user conference, Inspire. The Alteryx Maveryx Community encapsulates all customers, community members, and employees that share the maverick's mindset of exploring the unknown and not settling for the status quo.

"The Maveryx mindset is innate for those within our community. It's the thread that brings us all together to solve for the unknown and burst through barriers to discover what is possible," said Matthew Stauble, chief customer officer, Alteryx. "The launch of the Alteryx Maveryx program is about igniting the power we have as a community to fuel the analytics movement and bring others along for the ride."

Celebrating Remarkable Maveryx
Alteryx selected the following Maveryx for the 2023 Customer Excellence Awards based on their remarkable achievements and determination to make an impact:

  • MVP: David Hardister, VP, Strategic Initiatives manager, Bank of America, has worked tirelessly to create an award-winning community engagement program by volunteering his time and wisdom to democratize analytics and make an impact through the power of community.
  • Analytics Cloud: Jacqui Van der Leij-Greyling, Global Head of Tax Technology, eBay, has been a fearless cloud pioneer, leveraging Alteryx Machine Learning to drive significant process automation and data-driven impact.
  • Analytics for All: Brad Collins, Partner, and Paul Herring, Global Chief Innovation Officer, RSM, went above and beyond to democratize data within their organization, forging new territory and leading the implementation and adoption of self-service data analytics automation across RSM.
  • Alteryx Modeler: Mike Matias, Senior Manager, Digital Transformation & Innovation, BDO, has been a key player in championing tax innovation and adoption at BDO. He drove the creation of an analytics center of excellence, deployed analytics days to drive data literacy improvements, and reaped the benefits of a data-driven organization.
  • Alteryx for Good: Katie Homa, Senior Manager, Sustainability, and Noah McDonald, Sustainability Analyst, HelloFresh, teamed up to innovate for the greater good of humanity and the planet using analytics. Both Katie and Noah are champions for upskilling and continue to demonstrate the power of doing well by doing good.

"We are exceptionally proud to work alongside the 2023 Customer Excellence Award Winners," said Paula Hansen, president and chief revenue officer, Alteryx. "Each of these individuals have been selected for their commitment to democratizing analytics within their organizations and wider communities. They have taken data strategy to new heights and continue to inspire those around them to leverage analytics to make the unsolvable solvable."

Join the movement and explore alteryx.com/maveryx.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,300 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

