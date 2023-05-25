Legato Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 497 stocks valued at a total of $550.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.17%), MSFT(1.33%), and AVGO(1.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legato Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 272,020-share investment in NAS:ASLE. Previously, the stock had a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.38 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2023, AerSale Corp traded for a price of $16.435 per share and a market cap of $841.83Mil. The stock has returned 15.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AerSale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The guru sold out of their 55,683-share investment in NAS:UFPT. Previously, the stock had a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.6 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2023, UFP Technologies Inc traded for a price of $151.67 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned 102.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UFP Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 80,523-share investment in NYSE:KO. Previously, the stock had a 3.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.37 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.48 per share and a market cap of $261.55Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-book ratio of 10.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNEX by 51,680 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.64.

On 05/25/2023, StoneX Group Inc traded for a price of $81.32 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned 12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneX Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 71,479-share investment in NYSE:MLI. Previously, the stock had a 3.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.82 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2023, Mueller Industries Inc traded for a price of $75.655 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned 45.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mueller Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

