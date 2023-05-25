STONEBRIDGE ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 Westport Road Wilton, CT 06897

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $433.00Mil. The top holdings were WFCpL.PFD(49.34%), BACpL.PFD(34.30%), and PGX(13.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STONEBRIDGE ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STONEBRIDGE ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FPE by 2,564,872 shares. The trade had a 10.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.09.

On 05/25/2023, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $15.7059 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, STONEBRIDGE ADVISORS LLC bought 4,006,236 shares of ARCA:PGX for a total holding of 5,278,814. The trade had a 10.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.9.

On 05/25/2023, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $11.085 per share and a market cap of $4.57Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, STONEBRIDGE ADVISORS LLC bought 20,635 shares of NYSE:BACpL.PFD for a total holding of 127,309. The trade had a 5.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1199.07.

On 05/25/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $1151.25 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -1.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, STONEBRIDGE ADVISORS LLC bought 12,192 shares of NYSE:WFCpL.PFD for a total holding of 181,809. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1202.88.

On 05/25/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1146 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 149,681-share investment in ARCA:FPEI. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.74 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2023, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $16.595 per share and a market cap of $926.83Mil. The stock has returned -4.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.