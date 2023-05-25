Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

161 WASHINGTON STREET CONSHOHOCKEN, PA 19428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $2.72Bil. The top holdings were VTV(23.66%), VUG(23.20%), and IXUS(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC bought 1,096,835 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 1,108,366. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.11.

On 05/25/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.62 per share and a market cap of $89.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 256,660 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.08.

On 05/25/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $325.26 per share and a market cap of $2,418.47Bil. The stock has returned 25.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-book ratio of 12.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.65 and a price-sales ratio of 11.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 438,383 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.55.

On 05/25/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.215 per share and a market cap of $2,724.45Bil. The stock has returned 24.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-book ratio of 44.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.76 and a price-sales ratio of 7.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC bought 78,307 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 147,626. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $365.38.

On 05/25/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.29 per share and a market cap of $292.71Bil. The stock has returned 6.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 382,354 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.61.

On 05/25/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $114.56 per share and a market cap of $1,175.43Bil. The stock has returned 7.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 272.76, a price-book ratio of 7.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.