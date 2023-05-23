On May 23, 2023, Senior VP and CFO James Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology Inc ( MCHP, Financial) at a price of $78.32 per share. This transaction comes as part of a series of insider trades for the company, with Bjornholt having sold a total of 10,256 shares over the past year and purchasing none.

Who is James Bjornholt?

James Bjornholt is the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microchip Technology Inc. He has been with the company since 2009 and has held various positions within the finance department. Bjornholt's experience and expertise in finance have been instrumental in guiding the company's financial strategies and growth.

Microchip Technology Inc's Business Description

Microchip Technology Inc is a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog, and Flash-IP solutions. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, consumer, aerospace, and defense markets. Microchip Technology Inc's focus on innovation and quality has allowed it to maintain a strong market presence and deliver value to its customers.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells for Microchip Technology Inc. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the current market conditions to sell their shares. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall performance of the company before drawing any conclusions.

The stock price of Microchip Technology Inc has been relatively stable, with a price-earnings ratio of 18.40, which is lower than the industry median of 22.41 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

Furthermore, the GuruFocus Value of Microchip Technology Inc is $88.53, while the stock is currently trading at $78.32, giving it a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell by James Bjornholt may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the overall context of the transaction and the company's performance. The stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, and the price-earnings ratio is lower than both the industry median and the company's historical median. Investors should keep an eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments in Microchip Technology Inc.