ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast,” or the “Company”) ( MVST) complied with federal securities laws. On May 24, 2023, Reuters reported that the “U.S. Energy Department canceled a $200 million grant following lawmakers’ concerns over [Microvast’s] alleged links to China.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Microvast stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/microvast/ to discuss your legal rights.