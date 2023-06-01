EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With one of the biggest boating weekends right around the corner, Barletta Pontoon Boats, a premium pontoon boat manufacturer, announced that its popular customer service holiday hotline will extend beyond its typical Memorial Day weekend hours and will now be available all summer to any Barletta owner. The new summer season helpline is the boating industry’s first-ever, manufacturer-resourced hotline.



“The holiday hotlines have been an enormous hit with Barletta owners across the nation,” said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Pontoon Boats. “Ensuring our customers have a great experience with our products on and off the water is the foundation for everything we do. I’m proud of our team for continuing to look for innovative ways to improve the customer experience, ensuring they find the freedom and connections with family and friends a Barletta pontoon boat can deliver.”

The summer season helpline is open for calls beginning Friday, May 26 through Monday, September 4, 2023. Barletta customers can call between the hours of 4:01 pm and 9:00 pm (EST), Monday through Friday, and between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm Saturday and Sunday. The helpline will be operated by in-house trained Barletta technicians.

Customers can find the helpline phone number on the Barletta website and social media sites starting on Friday, May 26. Customers calling after hours can also leave a message and a Barletta technician will contact them shortly after.

In addition to the summer season helpline, Barletta has several videos and blogs available on their website to help troubleshoot typical issues.

“Going the extra mile is just a part of who we are and what we want to be for our customers who have trusted us to help them create a lifetime of memories and experiences,” added Troy Becktel, vice president of customer experience for Barletta Pontoon Boats. “My team loves to be the ‘backstop’ for our owners and dealers. Our job is to help get our owners on the water and keep them on the water.”

Since being founded in 2017, Barletta Pontoon Boats has focused on innovative products, superior quality and a relentless passion for customer satisfaction that has allowed the company to become one of the fastest growing pontoon boat manufacturers and a significant presence in the popular pontoon boat market segment.

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries. The company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service guides its work every day. Winnebago Industries’ premium portfolio of brands – Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, Barletta and Chris-Craft – have each been recognized by industry peers and customers alike for building recreational vehicles and watercraft with unrivaled excellence.

About Barletta Pontoon Boats

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio, and Aria series. Visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit www.winnebagoind.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:

Daniel Sullivan | [email protected]