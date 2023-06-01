The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of those who acquired Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. (“Edgio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO) securities during the period from February 11, 2021 through March 12, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 26, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Edgio provides software solutions for companies, including services such as digital content delivery, online video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, cloud storage, and professional services.

On March 13, 2023, Edgio issued a press release disclosing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and quarterly reports for 2022 and 2021 because its audit committee had “identified an error in the Company’s historic accounting treatment of Edgio’s Open Edge solution.” The press release also stated that the restatement would reduce previously reported revenue. The same day, Edgio filed a Form 8-K with the SEC stating that, as it was still evaluating the financial impact of the accounting error, it could not file its fiscal 2022 annual report on time. The Company also revealed that it expects to disclose “a material weakness in the Company’s design and operation of effective internal controls over the accounting for the Impacted Open Edge transactions.” On this news, the price of Edgio shares declined by $0.16 per share, or approximately 15.53%, from $1.03 per share to close at $0.87 on March 13, 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods.

