NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Ninety percent of the world's population lives within walking distance of a river, making these ecosystems essential to the prosperity and well-being of both people and our environment.

With that in mind, Dow is a founding member of Rivers Are Life, an inspiring new platform that spotlights the restoration of river ecosystems and the people who are working to improve both community and environmental health - one project at a time.

The Rivers are Life film "Keepers of the North" showcases just one of the many ways that collaborators, including the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, are working together to make an impact and demonstrate scalable solutions. In the film, meet Chris Pallister and other members of Gulf of Alaska Keeper, who have rallied a unique team to collect and recycle marine debris.

