Otis Recognized as One of 'America's Climate Leaders': USA Today

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Otis Worldwide (

NYSE:OTIS, Financial), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today joined a prestigious list of companies recognized as one of ‘America's Climate Leaders' by USA Today.

The honor went to companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions) intensity between 2019 and 2021, in relation to revenue. Otis has a goal to achieve a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

"This recognition validates the tireless commitment of our colleagues around the world who strive to make Otis a leader in sustainability year after year," said Otis Vice President of Environmental, Health, and Safety Kevin Dix. "We're inspired to do all we can to lead by example, limit carbon emissions, and help safeguard and preserve the communities where we live and work."

The year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (Compound Annual Reduction Rate) was calculated for all companies meeting the inclusion criteria. The companies with the highest CARR were named as one of America's Climate Leaders 2023.

Otis was also recently named among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. To read more about the company's commitment to sustainability, please review Otis' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757388/Otis-Recognized-as-One-of-Americas-Climate-Leaders-USA-Today

img.ashx?id=757388

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.