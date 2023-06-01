VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL)(OTC PINK:PRXTF)(XFRA:A2QJAJ) ("Pure Extracts"or the"Company"),a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated May 1, 2023 (the "Definitive Agreement") with PL Healthcare Management Ltd. ("PLM") and 1411062 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of PLM (the "Transaction").

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby, among other things: (a) Subco will amalgamate (the "Amalgamation") with PLM to form an amalgamated company ("Amalco"); (b) each issued and outstanding common share of PLM (of which there are currently 35,301,154) will be exchanged for five (5) common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (c) Amalco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In advance of closing of the Transaction, Pure will carry out a consolidation of its Common Shares on a 10:1 basis (the "Consolidation"), such that, upon the completion of the Transaction, it is expected that existing shareholders of the Company will collectively hold approximately 6.2% of the Common Shares and that former shareholders of PLM will collectively hold approximately 93.8% of the Common Shares.

PLM, an arm's length party to the Company, is a healthcare case management business focused on helping Canadians with health-service case management and related therapies, among other things. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company plans to utilize cannabis biomass produced by PLM's micro-cultivator and supply its extracted cannabis products to PLM's clients thereby preserving the entire retail sales margin within the Pure Extracts-PLM group of companies. Additionally, Pure Extracts plans to add to its current 47 SKUs by selecting and manufacturing the most beneficial cannabis products from its over 30 proprietary formulations for PLM's clients, addressing such urgent conditions such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.

"The PLM team is looking forward to working with Pure Extracts toward strategic development of their business lines and create increasing value for shareholders of both companies," said Shaun Good, the Chief Executive Officer of PLM.

Ben Nikolaevsky, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, commented "The combination of the two organizations allows for a synergistic portfolio of products and our ability to reach new segments in the rapidly expanding segment of healthcare and cannabis."

Subject to their prior resignation in connection with the Bridge Financing (as defined below), following the completion of the Transaction, and in accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Ben Nikolaevsky will step down as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Yana Popova, Sean Bromley and Dwight Duncan will resign from the board of directors of the Company. Shaun Good will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Gerry Abday will be appointed as President and a director of the Company.

The Company also announces a proposed bridge financing (the "Bridge Financing") pursuant to which PLM would advance funds to the Company prior to the completion of the Transaction. The proceeds of the Bridge Financing would be used to permit the Company to execute larger volumes of purchase orders. If completed, a condition of the first advance under the Bridge Financing would be the resignation of up to three (3) existing directors of the Company and their concurrent replacement with three (3) nominees of PLM. It is anticipated that the first advance under the Bridge Financing would be made on or aboutMay 31, 2023.

Shaun Good has a diverse background in various industries and has demonstrated his leadership and entrepreneurial spirit throughout his career. After founding a successful construction company, he transitioned into a career with a major financial company. Responding to his clients' growing interest in investment opportunities, Shaun entered the cannabis industry in 2017. As the founder of four companies in BC, one of which focuses on the research and development of cannabis cultivars and terpenoids for the medical industry, Shaun demonstrates his relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to helping others succeed.

Gerry Abday is a highly accomplished executive with a wealth of experience in the health management and business sectors. As the President of PLM, he has successfully positioned PLM as a leader in the industry by leveraging his keen understanding of market trends and client needs. Gerry's visionary approach to leadership and dedication to excellence has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of PLM. Before taking the helm at PLM, Gerry founded QSD Custom Manufacturing Inc., a thriving business that has generated millions in revenue and served hundreds of clients across North America. Gerry's leadership skills, combined with his passion for improving the lives of others, make him an exceptional figure in both the business world and the wider community. With his vast experience, innovative mindset, and philanthropic spirit, Gerry continues to be a driving force in the pursuit of excellence and positive change.

The Transaction will constitute a Fundamental Change of the Company, as such term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and completion thereof will be subject to a number of customary conditions precedent, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, approval of the shareholders of the Company, PLM and Subco to the Amalgamation, completion of the Consolidation and the Board Changes.

Trading in the Common Shares has been halted, and will remain halted, pending review and approval of the Transaction by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

