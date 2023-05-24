Cloudflare Inc CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince Sells 157,152 Shares

On May 24, 2023, Matthew Prince, CEO & Chair of the Board and 10% Owner of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), sold 157,152 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year where Prince has sold a total of 1,885,824 shares and purchased none.

Who is Matthew Prince?

Matthew Prince is the co-founder, CEO, and Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc. He has been with the company since its inception in 2009. Under his leadership, Cloudflare has grown to become a leading provider of web infrastructure and security services, serving millions of customers worldwide.

Cloudflare Inc's Business Description

Cloudflare Inc is a US-based company that provides a wide range of web infrastructure and security services. Its solutions include content delivery, DDoS protection, domain name server services, web application firewalls, and SSL/TLS encryption. Cloudflare's services are designed to enhance the performance, security, and reliability of websites, applications, and other Internet properties. The company serves customers across various industries, including e-commerce, finance, media, gaming, and software development.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Cloudflare Inc, while there have been 41 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

On the day of Matthew Prince's recent sell, Cloudflare Inc's shares were trading at $56.74 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $19,360.416 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $131.43, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43, indicating that it is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider selling trend, the stock's undervaluation could present an opportunity for investors who believe in the company's long-term prospects. It is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors, such as the company's financial health, growth potential, and competitive landscape, before making any investment decisions.

Conclusion

Matthew Prince's recent sale of 157,152 shares of Cloudflare Inc is part of a broader trend of insider selling over the past year. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the stock's current undervaluation based on its GF Value and other factors that could impact its future performance. As always, thorough research and analysis are necessary before making any investment decisions.

