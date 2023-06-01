Esperion Announces Adjournment of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR) today announced the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjourned to allow additional time for stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Annual Meeting, originally scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and subsequently adjourned, will reconvene virtually on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and instructions on participation can be found by visiting https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ESPR2023.

No changes have been made to the record date or the proposals to be brought before the Annual Meeting, which are presented in the Proxy Statement.

An overwhelming majority of votes cast to date have been cast in support of each of the director nominees and each of the proposals in line with the Board of Directors’ recommendations. We do not yet, however, have a sufficient number of shares cast to approve all of the proposals. Accordingly, we have opted to reconvene our Annual Meeting on June 15, 2023 in order to provide stockholders with additional time to cast their votes. As a reminder, Esperion’s Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote FOR each of the director nominees and FOR Proposals Two, Three, Four and Five.

Stockholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes. Stockholders who have not already voted are encouraged to do so before June 15, 2023. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2023, the record date, are entitled to and are being requested to vote.

If you are a stockholder of record, there are four ways for you to vote, including over the Internet by following the instructions provided in the voting materials you received. Please refer to the Proxy Statement for additional information about how to vote your shares.

Esperion Therapeutics
At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Contact Information:
Investors:
Alexis Callahan
mailto:[email protected]
(406) 539-1762

Media:
Tiffany Aldrich
mailto:[email protected]
(616) 443-8438

ti?nf=ODg0Njg5OCM1NjE2MTkyIzIwMDcxNDE=
Esperion-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.