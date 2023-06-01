Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York, NY, from June 7-9, 2023. Management will present on Thursday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by going to “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fsurmodics.gcs-web.com%2Fevents-and-presentations, and clicking on the webcast icon under “Upcoming Events.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for the following 90 days.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005751/en/