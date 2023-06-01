Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at two upcoming investor events.

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, will present at:

BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on June 7, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. PT. The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor, will present at:

Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Virtual Summit on June 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT. The presentation will only be available to conference attendees. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com following the event.

