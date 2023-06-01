Agilysys to Participate in 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Capital Group Institutional Investor Conference May 31st in Minneapolis

Agilysys%2C+Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will participate in the 20%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Craig-Hallum+Capital+Group+Institutional+Investor+Conference, which will be held in person at the Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

This multi-industry investor conference features the opportunity for Craig-Hallum’s institutional clients to meet formally with corporate management from more than130 public companies. Agilysys Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Srinivasan and Chief Financial Officer Dave Wood will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts Wednesday, May 31st, 2023. Participants who want to meet one-on-one with Agilysys must schedule time directly through the Craig-Hallum Conference organizers by registering here.

Craig-Hallum+Capital+Group+LLC is an employee-owned, idea-driven research, trading and investment banking firm. The firm’s entrepreneurial analysts focus their research primarily on small- to mid-cap companies, and connect clients directly with corporate management teams of the companies they cover through annual conferences and road shows.

Agilysys released its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:30pm E.T. Investor presentation materials and the earnings call webcast replay are available via the Agilysys+Investor+Relations+page.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com

