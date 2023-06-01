National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), announced that its Board of Trustees today declared regular cash dividends for the second quarter 2023 payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023 on the following securities:

a dividend of $0.56 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.24. The new rate represents a 1.8% increase from the previous quarter; and

a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Nareit's REITweek 2023 Conference on June 6 - 8, 2023 in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005763/en/

