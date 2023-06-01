Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor event:

Event: Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: Presentation – 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

A live webcast of this event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of this webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is the leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on Twitter Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

