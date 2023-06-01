IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. ( NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced the publication of its 2022 Ethos and Sustainability Report. The report highlights Inari’s commitment to its ethos and important corresponding environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The report can be found on Inari’s website here.



“We are proud to issue our second annual Ethos and Sustainability Report as we strive to continue to expand our ESG policies and programs,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical. “During 2022, we again focused our ESG initiatives on activities that supported our ethos: putting patients first, making no small plans, and taking care of each other. Through these efforts, we have continued to align our corporate initiatives with our corporate mission. 2022 was a great year for Inari, our patients, and our employees. Our 2022 Ethos and Sustainability Report reflects the responsibility that we feel to all our stakeholders.”

Inari’s ESG initiatives are overseen by the nominating and corporate governance committee of the company’s board of directors.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

