Altium, LLC (ASX: ALU), the global leader in PCB design software, announces the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. This significant milestone highlights Altium's dedication to maintaining the highest data security and integrity standards within its cloud-based Altium 365 platform.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification underscores Altium's commitment to ensuring data availability, security, and privacy on the Altium 365 collaborative platform for electronics design. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Completing the examination and the subsequent report receipt verifies that Altium meets or exceeds the rigorous security measures and industry standards outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) regarding security, availability, and confidentiality.

The Altium 365 Cloud Security team, under the leadership of Volodymyr Volotko, Director of Cloud Solutions, possesses a wealth of expertise in creating secure and compliant environments for Altium 365 customers.

"By successfully completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination, we demonstrate our commitment to upholding the highest security standards," said Greg Bellasis, Director of Cybersecurity. "Through implementing effective controls, we can confidently assure our customers that their trust in Altium is well-placed."

Following the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit in March 2022, Altium voluntarily pursued the next level of examination, the SOC 2 Type 2. It's important to note that SOC 2 Type 1 assesses the design of security processes at a specific point in time. In contrast, a Type 2 report evaluates the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. The Type 1 examination establishes the foundation of well-designed controls, while the Type 2 examination provides evidence of the controls' effectiveness and ability to operate consistently over time.

Altium plans to participate in annual assessments to maintain active SOC 2 Type 2 reports, further reinforcing its ongoing data security and compliance commitment.

"Altium's achievement of SOC 2 Type 2, our recent AWS GovCloud offering, and continued progress reaffirm our commitment to delivering the highest levels of security, privacy, and continuity to our clients," stated Nikolay Ponomarenko, Head of Altium 365 Cloud Platform. "We consistently enhance our data management practices, fostering transparency, open communication, and accountability between our customers and ourselves, continuing to invest towards security."

Altium provides a comprehensive Trust+Center equipped with a knowledge base to assist users in comprehending the security and compliance features of Altium 365. Further information about SOC 2 and other compliance-related topics can be found by visiting the Altium 365 Trust Center at altium.com%2Ftrust.

About Altium:

Altium%2C+LLC (ASX%3A+ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

