Applied Optoelectronics Announces Quantum Bandwidth™ Line Extender and System Amplifier Products

55 minutes ago
SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ( AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the availability of Line Extender and System Amplifier products.

As a leading manufacturer of active components for hybrid fiber-coax networks for more than 20 years, AOI has a long history of manufacturing amplifiers, including shipping more than 400,000 line extender and system amplifier products for HFC applications in 2022 alone. As one of the few companies with large-scale in-house manufacturing capacity for amplifiers, AOI’s new products will expand the company’s product portfolio while maintaining the industry-leading quality and reliability its HFC products are known for.

The QBGMLE family of line extender amplifiers features:

  • >44 dB forward gain (without AGC, >39 dB with AGC)
  • Available as an insert to existing compatible housings, or as a complete amplifier with housing and power supply
  • Utilizes plug-in accessories that are common with the QBGMSA System Amplifier
  • Factory configured with reverse amplifier, diplex filters, thermal compensation, forward interstage pads, and equalizer
  • Available with Automatic Gain Control (AGC)
  • Available with either of three forward/reverse frequency splits: 42/54MHz, 85/102MHz or 204/258MHz

The QBGMSA family of system amplifier products features:

  • Available with dual or triple-outputs
  • >48 dB forward gain (with AGC)
  • Available as an insert to existing compatible housings, or as a complete amplifier with housing and power supply
  • Utilizes plug-in accessories that are common with the QBGMLE System Amplifier
  • Factory configured with reverse amplifier, diplex filters, thermal compensation, forward interstage pads, and equalizer
  • Available with Automatic Gain Control (AGC)
  • Available with either of three forward/reverse frequency splits: 42/54MHz, 85/102MHz or 204/258MHz

“AOI has been one of the world’s leading manufacturers of cable television amplifiers since 2002,” commented Todd McCrum, AOI’s SVP and GM of Broadband Access. “We believe this move to offer these products directly to MSO customers will allow us to better serve their needs for reliable, feature-rich amplifiers for their network upgrades, all from a trusted source with decades of experience.”

The new amplifiers are available for order immediately.

For more information, please contact the AOI sales team at [email protected]

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Media Inquiries:
Willis Chen
+1-281-295-1807
[email protected]

