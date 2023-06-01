Standard BioTools to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

56 minutes ago
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (

LAB, Financial), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Egholm, PhD, will give a presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. A recording of the webcast will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (

LAB, Financial), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo and “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health” are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools™ products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Investor Contacts:

Scott R. Greenstone, CFA
[email protected]

Peter DeNardo
415 389 6400
[email protected]

