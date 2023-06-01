Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Two Monthly Distributions: NCV, NCZ, CBH

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+Fund+II (NYSE: NCZ), and Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+2024+Target+Term+Fund (NYSE: CBH) announced the following distributions on their respective common shares:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCV

$0.034

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 1, 2023

NCV

$0.034

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

September 1, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCZ

$0.030

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 1, 2023

NCZ

$0.030

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

September 1, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

CBH

$0.046

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 1, 2023

CBH

$0.046

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

September 1, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+Fund and Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+Fund+II each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+2024+Target+Term+Fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Voya+Investment+Management is the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the closed-end+fund section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the funds’ annual report. A copy of the funds’ most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting “Shareholder Services” as set forth at the end of this press release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005744r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005744/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.