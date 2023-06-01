agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:40PM Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast for the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the conference will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of each call.

