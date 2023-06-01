Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023.

The company has paid a consecutive quarterly dividend for more than 100 years.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005553/en/

