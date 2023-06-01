Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the Company will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA.
  • On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Company will present in a fireside chat format at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Company will participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. The fireside chat presentation will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live events.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (561) 627-7171

