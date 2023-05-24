Santa Cruz County Bank Announces New Chairman Stephen D. Pahl

1 hours ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 25, 2023

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (the "Bank" OTCQX: SCZC) announced the election by its Board of Directors of Stephen D. Pahl as Chairman, following the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023.

Stephen Pahl is Senior Partner and Chairman of Pahl & McCay, a professional law corporation, based in San Jose. His practice focuses on real estate transactions and litigation, employment matters and commercial litigation. During his tenure on the Board of Santa Cruz County Bank, he has chaired the Director's Loan Committee, providing him broad credit experience in this aspect of banking operations. He also has served the Bank as its Corporate Secretary since January 2021.

The Board of Directors also reappointed John Burroughs as Vice Chairman. Mr. Burroughs will assume the additional responsibilities of serving as Corporate Secretary following the Annual Meeting.

Chairman Stephen D. Pahl stated, "It is an honor to continue serving on the Board in the role of Chairman of one of the highest rated community banks in the nation. Our strong financial performance is consistently above that of our banking peers and has allowed the Bank to expand its geographic reach into both Monterey County and Santa Clara County with the long-term goal and focus on building shareholder returns and providing safe and sound community banking for our clients. We have been very sensitive to the problems which have plagued some of the larger banks in our area. Our management and Board have taken proactive measures to avoid these issues and protect shareholder value."

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK
Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-cruz-county-bank-announces-new-chairman-stephen-d-pahl-301831986.html

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank

