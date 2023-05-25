S&P Global to Present at Investor Conferences on June 6-8, 2023

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will participate in three investor conferences in early June. The "fireside chats" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

On June 6, 2023, Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO of S&P Global, will participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. Mr. Steenbergen is scheduled to speak at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

On June 7, 2023, Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings and Edouard Tavernier, President of S&P Global Mobility, divisions of S&P Global, will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. Ms. Cheung is scheduled to speak at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Mr. Tavernier and an IR representative will join for investor meetings.

On June 8, 2023, Dan Draper, Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a majority-owned subsidiary of S&P Global, will participate in the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Mr. Draper is scheduled to speak at 10:40 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcasts will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replays will each be available approximately 12 hours after the end of the presentation and accessible for 90 days. Any additional information presented during the sessions will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

