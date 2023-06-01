MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSI) (“MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced Dr. Douglas Carlson, Senior Vice President, Technology, plans to retire at the beginning of MACOM’s next fiscal year. Dr. Carlson and the management team will work closely to ensure a smooth transition.

“I would like to acknowledge Dr. Douglas Carlson’s contributions to MACOM,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Doug has been involved in many of MACOM’s greatest technological developments, including the development of MACOM’s Silicon and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) diode and MMIC processes and associated products. He has provided tremendous leadership and dedication to MACOM over his distinguished 33 year tenure, and we thank him for his contributions. In addition, Doug has forged many deep friendships here at MACOM and I speak for all his colleagues in wishing him the very best as he transitions to retirement. Following Doug’s retirement, he has agreed join our newly created, Technical Advisory Committee. In this advisory role, Doug can enjoy his retirement and continue to provide the MACOM team with strategic inputs across a wide range of topics.”

“I greatly appreciate the many opportunities for growth that MACOM has enabled over my career,” stated Dr. Carlson. “While I look forward to new adventures, I am enthusiastic about continuing my relationship with MACOM through the Technical Advisory Committee.”

Dr. Carlson joined MACOM in 1990 as a process engineer in the Gallium Arsenide materials group. Doug has held numerous positions at MACOM, including product line management, operations management and business development. He led MACOM’s wafer fabrication facility during its first major production ramp bringing the operation from a single shift to 24x7 operation. Doug has been instrumental in winning and leading numerous major government funded programs. In collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory, he drove the adoption of commercial manufacturing practices for defense electronics. For over a decade, Dr. Carlson has supported the U.S. Department of Commerce Information Technology Advisory Committee advising on U.S. export regulations. Before joining MACOM, he served on the research staffs of MIT and Bell Laboratories. Dr. Carlson holds a ScB in Electronic Materials from Brown University and a ScD in Electronic Materials from MIT. He has authored over 40 peer reviewed publications and has been an invited speaker at numerous technical conferences.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans and priorities and Dr. Carlson’s ability to provide input to such plans in furtherance of MACOM’s technical strategy. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005699/en/