Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F):
|
When:
Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
|
Where:
Twitter: %40jimfarley98
|
Summary:
Jim Farley, CEO Ford Motor Company and Elon Musk, CEO Tesla to host Twitter Spaces on accelerating EV adoption in North America.
