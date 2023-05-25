Richmond American Set to Build New Polk County Community

LAKE WALES, Fla., May 25, 2023

Seasons at Mabel Place will offer several exciting single- and two-story floor plans

LAKE WALES, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it has recently purchased and closed on 71 homesites in Lake Wales. The land is set to become a new Polk County community, Seasons at Mabel Place (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMabelPlace). This notable neighborhood will offer eight single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Amethyst, Azure, Coral, Olive, Pearl, Rosemary, Ruby and Slate floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange and Seminole Counties in search of more affordable housing options. Part of the Lakeland–Winter Haven metropolitan area, Seasons at Mabel Place will be a great option for Orlando commuters.

More about Seasons at Mabel Place:

  • New single- and two-story homes with designer details
  • Eight thoughtfully designed floor plans
  • Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 2,500 sq. ft.
  • Close proximity to Dundee and Orlando

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Mabel Place will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Mabel Place is located at 657 Hennepin Loop in Lake Wales. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA10333&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-set-to-build-new-polk-county-community-301835115.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

