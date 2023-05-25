Aadi Bioscience Announces Presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced poster presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, IL. The abstracts associated with the poster presentations are now available on the ASCO meeting website.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "Phase 2, multicenter, open-label basket trial of nab-sirolimus for patients with malignant solid tumors harboring pathogenic inactivating alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes (PRECISION I)"
Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT
Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Presenter: Gopa Iyer, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Abstract Number: TPS3168

  • A trial-in-progress poster detailing the PRECISION I trial will be presented. This study aims to determine the efficacy and safety profile of nab-sirolimus in patients with malignant solid tumors with pathogenic inactivating alterations in TSC1 (Arm A) or TSC2 (Arm B).
  • Available data from the AMPECT exploratory analysis and an expanded access program suggest acceptable efficacy and safety of nab-sirolimus, an mTORi with enhanced antitumor activity, in patients with solid tumors harboring inactivating alterations in TSC1 and/or TSC2.
  • Collaboration with leading next generation sequencing vendors will expedite the identification of patients with qualifying TSC1 or TSC2 alterations; study access will be facilitated through a "just in time" approach to trial location activation.

Title: "A phase I study of nanoparticle albumin-bound sirolimus (NAB-S) combined with pazopanib (PAZO) in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)"
Poster Session Display Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CT
Poster Board Number: 455
Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM CT
Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials
Session Title: Poster Discussion Session - Sarcoma
Presenter: Lee Cranmer, MD, PhD, FACP, Fred Hutch Cancer Center
Abstract Number: 11521

  • Data from an ongoing Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial evaluating the combination of nab-sirolimus and pazopanib in patients with soft tissue sarcoma will be presented.
  • The maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose is nab-sirolimus 30 mg/m2 day 1 and pazopanib 400 mg days 1-21.
  • No new safety signals were identified with this combination; the most commonly reported adverse events included thrombocytopenia, mucositis, fatigue, and acneiform rash.
  • Preliminary evidence of activity of the combination was observed, with 3 of the 18 evaluable patients having achieved a partial response, and 13 achieving stable disease.

Following the presentations at ASCO, the posters will be made available on the investor relations page of the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval in November 2021, and in February 2022 commenced commercialization of FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is conducting the PRECISION 1 trial, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed study in patients with mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Marcy Graham
[email protected]

SOURCE Aadi Bioscience

