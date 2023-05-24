On May 24, 2023, Pablo Legorreta, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and 10% Owner of Royalty Pharma PLC ( RPRX, Financial), purchased 150,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of a key insider in the company's prospects. In this article, we will explore who Pablo Legorreta is, provide an overview of Royalty Pharma PLC's business, and analyze the relationship between insider buying/selling and the stock price.

Who is Pablo Legorreta?

Pablo Legorreta is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Royalty Pharma PLC. He has been with the company since its inception in 1996. Under his leadership, Royalty Pharma has grown to become a leading funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. Legorreta has a strong background in finance and investment, having previously worked at Lazard Frères & Co. and UBS. His expertise and vision have been instrumental in shaping the company's growth and success.

Royalty Pharma PLC's Business Description

Royalty Pharma PLC is a leading global investor in biopharmaceutical royalties. The company acquires royalty interests in marketed and late-stage biopharmaceutical products, providing capital to fund innovation in the industry. Royalty Pharma's diversified portfolio includes royalties on some of the world's best-selling therapies, covering various therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company's unique business model allows it to participate in the success of innovative therapies without bearing the risks and costs associated with drug development.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Pablo Legorreta has purchased a total of 380,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong conviction in the company's prospects and a long-term commitment to its success. The insider transaction history for Royalty Pharma PLC shows a total of 2 insider buys and 37 insider sells over the past year. While the number of insider sells is significantly higher than insider buys, it is essential to consider the context and motivations behind these transactions.

On the day of Legorreta's recent purchase, shares of Royalty Pharma PLC were trading at $32.25 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $14,501.179 million. The price-earnings ratio is 103.33, which is higher than the industry median of 30.56 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

However, with a price of $32.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.49, Royalty Pharma PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

Pablo Legorreta's recent purchase of 150,000 shares of Royalty Pharma PLC demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects. While the stock's price-earnings ratio is higher than the industry median and its historical median, the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should consider the context of insider transactions and the company's unique business model when evaluating the stock's potential. As always, thorough research and due diligence are essential before making any investment decisions.