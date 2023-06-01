SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

A.E. Michael Anglin

145,980,767

95.69

6,580,202

4.31

Rod P. Antal

151,624,418

99.35

987,079

0.65

Thomas R. Bates, Jr.

150,259,974

98.46

2,351,523

1.54

Brian R. Booth

151,640,460

99.36

971,037

0.64

Simon A. Fish

128,117,551

83.95

24,493,946

16.05

Leigh Ann Fisher

150,328,389

98.50

2,283,108

1.50

Alan P. Krusi

148,378,642

97.23

4,232,855

2.77

Kay Priestly

148,106,336

97.05

4,505,161

2.95

Karen Swager

152,075,086

99.65

536,411

0.35

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

136,635,616

89.53

15,975,879

10.47

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

150,684,859

92.73

11,818,173

7.27

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005837/en/

