SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld A.E. Michael Anglin 145,980,767 95.69 6,580,202 4.31 Rod P. Antal 151,624,418 99.35 987,079 0.65 Thomas R. Bates, Jr. 150,259,974 98.46 2,351,523 1.54 Brian R. Booth 151,640,460 99.36 971,037 0.64 Simon A. Fish 128,117,551 83.95 24,493,946 16.05 Leigh Ann Fisher 150,328,389 98.50 2,283,108 1.50 Alan P. Krusi 148,378,642 97.23 4,232,855 2.77 Kay Priestly 148,106,336 97.05 4,505,161 2.95 Karen Swager 152,075,086 99.65 536,411 0.35

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 136,635,616 89.53 15,975,879 10.47

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 150,684,859 92.73 11,818,173 7.27

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005837/en/