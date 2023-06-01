Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2023, after the market closed, Cutera announced that it was unable to timely file its 2022 Annual Report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified “material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective information technology general controls and ineffective inventory count controls.” On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $0.32, or 1%, to close at $32.11 per share on March 1, 2023.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Cutera disclosed that it had identified additional material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $3.49, or 12.5%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 17, 2023.

Then, on April 7, 2023, the Company announced that its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board had demanded a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders to vote on the removal of five members of the Company’s Board.

On April 12, 2023, Cutera revealed that it terminated the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, as well as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. In connection with this announcement, Cutera also withdrew its full-year 2023 financial guidance. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $7.63, or 28.1%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Cutera reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2023, stating that it was “below expectations due to execution challenges in the business.” Furthermore, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $6.06, or 30%, to close at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Cutera securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005896/en/