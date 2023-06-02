VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One") ( TSXV:BONE, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement offering initially announced on May 15, 2023 for an oversubscribed amount with aggregate gross proceeds of $555,000.18.

Pursuant to the terms of the private placement, Boron One issued 7,928,574 units ("Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for two (2) years at a price of $0.15.

The Warrants also have an acceleration clause whereby if the Common Shares trade on the TSXV at a price equal or greater than the designated trigger price for more than ten (10) consecutive trading days, Boron One shall have the right to give written notice to the holder requiring the holder to exercise the Warrant, in whole or in part, within a period of thirty (30) days from the date of receipt of notice from Boron One.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from this financing will be used to fund further development of its wholly owned Piskanja boron project in Serbia, and for general working capital purposes.

This offering has been carried on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Three arm's length finders are to be paid a finder' fees for $11,200.00 in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual. In addition, 90,000 Broker's Warrants are to be issued. These warrants will be on the same terms as those issued to subscribers, exercisable for two (2) years at a price of $0.15.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Boron One

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boron One Holdings Inc.

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

[email protected]

www.boronone.com

Boron One's Public Quotations:

Canada

TSX Venture: BONE

645 Fort Street, Suite 203

Victoria, BC V8W 1G2

Canada

Europe

Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Boron One' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including its plans for advancing the Company's Piskanja Project through to an exploitation license. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource reported in this news release will ever be upgraded to a higher category or to reserves. U.S. persons are advised that while mineral resources are recognized under Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. U.S. persons are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/757399/Boron-One-Completes-Private-Placement



