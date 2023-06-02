Black-Owned Business Starts Surge, Says GoDaddy Study

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / GoDaddy6145fd4d-3f83-468d-9a1c-802648e9d245.jpeg

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative

Black Americans are gaining share in the online microbusiness economy. While this demographic faces unique challenges, Black online microbusiness owners are more optimistic than their peers. Microbusinesses are defined as companies with fewer than 10 employees, a unique domain, and an active website.

The Big Fact

Black-owned online microbusinesses now comprise one-sixth of the national total and about 1 in 2 Black-owned online microbusinesses started since 2020, according to GoDaddy's most recent Venture Forward National Survey of online microbusiness owners who are customers. That's more than five times the share of the pie for Black majority-owners across U.S. businesses of all kinds.

The Survey

GoDaddy's Venture Forward initiative began in 2018 to quantify the impact of online microbusinesses on their local economies and provide a unique view into the attitudes, demographics, and needs of these entrepreneurs. The U.S. national survey started in 2019 and occurs twice a year, typically capturing responses from over 3,500 entrepreneurs per instance to identify and explore trends, as well as deliver insights to advocates of microbusiness entrepreneurs.

GoDaddy looks at more than 20 million online microbusinesses in the U.S. who have a unique domain and active website. While these microbusinesses may be small, their impact on the U.S. economy is outsized even though they are often too informal or too new to show up in government statistics.

The rosier view: Even though they're twice as likely to say access to capital is a business challenge, Black microentrepreneurs are more optimistic about their business outlook (87% vs. 72% for the entire sample). Black microentrepreneurs are also the most likely to have started their business because they always wanted to be their own boss (33% vs 23%).

Serious business: They're also more serious about their entrepreneurial intentions, with a greater likelihood of securingharboring long-term valuation aspirations. Only 11% of Black microbusiness owners view their business as a side hustle, compared to 77% of White respondents.

They also take their website and eCommerce even more seriously. Close to half of all Black-owned microbusinesses accept and fulfill sales orders through their website, compared to only 28% overall, per the Venture Forward National Survey.

Venture Forward

Since 2018, GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative captures the outlook, needs and demographics of microbusiness owners and quantifies the outsized economic impact of over 20 million microbusinesses, down to the zip-code level. Venture Forward publishes for download its national survey data for the US and UK, and updates its US Microbusiness Density, US Microbusiness Activity Index and US Microbusiness Industry and Commerce datasets via the Microbusiness Data Hub on a quarterly basis.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757424/Black-Owned-Business-Starts-Surge-Says-GoDaddy-Study

img.ashx?id=757424

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.