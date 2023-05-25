Impinj Inc CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,453 Shares

2 hours ago
On May 25, 2023, Cary Baker, the Chief Financial Officer of Impinj Inc (

PI, Financial), sold 1,453 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of significant insider trading activity for the company. In this article, we will take a closer look at Cary Baker, Impinj Inc's business, and the relationship between insider buy/sell transactions and the stock price.

Who is Cary Baker?

Cary Baker serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Impinj Inc. He has been with the company since 2017 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth. With his extensive experience in finance and operations, Baker has been instrumental in driving Impinj's financial strategy and ensuring the company's continued success.

Impinj Inc's Business Description

Impinj Inc is a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, which enable wireless connectivity for everyday items. The company's platform allows businesses to identify, locate, and authenticate billions of items, providing real-time information and insights to improve efficiency, increase sales, and enhance customer experiences. Impinj's solutions are used across various industries, including retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Cary Baker has sold a total of 38,374 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Impinj Inc shows that there have been 3 insider buys and 89 insider sells over the past year. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the stock closely.

On the day of Cary Baker's recent sell, shares of Impinj Inc were trading at $96.76 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,631.130 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $100.71, Impinj Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock is currently fairly valued, the significant insider selling activity could be a cause for concern. Investors should keep a close eye on Impinj Inc's stock price and any further insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 1,453 shares by Impinj Inc's CFO, Cary Baker, adds to the trend of insider selling for the company. Although the stock is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value, the high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a warning sign for investors. It is essential for investors to monitor Impinj Inc's stock price and insider trading activity to make well-informed decisions about their investments in the company.

