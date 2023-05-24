Insider Sell: EVP Product Mktg &amp; Innovation van der Meulen Leslie Sells 2000 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

2 hours ago
On May 24, 2023, van der Meulen Leslie, the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Green Plains Inc (

GPRE, Financial), sold 2000 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes amidst a mixed trend of insider activity over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells in total.

Who is van der Meulen Leslie?

van der Meulen Leslie is the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Green Plains Inc. In this role, Leslie is responsible for overseeing the company's marketing strategies, product development, and innovation initiatives. With extensive experience in the renewable energy industry, Leslie plays a crucial role in driving Green Plains Inc's growth and success.

Green Plains Inc's Business Description

Green Plains Inc is a leading biorefining company focused on the production of ethanol, high-protein animal feed, and other value-added products. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. Green Plains Inc is committed to sustainable practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, making it a key player in the renewable energy sector.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, van der Meulen Leslie has sold a total of 2000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 2000 shares comes at a time when the stock price of Green Plains Inc is trading at $32.27, giving the company a market cap of $1,855.017 million.

The insider transaction history for Green Plains Inc shows a mixed trend, with 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. This could indicate that insiders have mixed opinions about the company's future prospects and valuation.

Valuation

With a price of $32.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.06, Green Plains Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The fairly valued status of Green Plains Inc's stock suggests that the market has already priced in the company's growth prospects and performance. However, investors should keep an eye on insider transactions, as they can provide valuable insights into the company's future direction and potential opportunities.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 2000 shares by van der Meulen Leslie, the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Green Plains Inc, adds to the mixed trend of insider activity over the past year. With the stock currently trading at a fairly valued level, investors should monitor insider transactions and the company's performance to make informed decisions about their investments in Green Plains Inc.

