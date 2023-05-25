dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada’s largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

At the AGM, dentalcorp shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated April 11, 2023, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

1. At the AGM, the following eight individuals nominated to serve on dentalcorp’s Board of Directors (the "Board"), were elected by shareholders as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Graham Rosenberg 218,670,461 94.44 12,880,454 5.56 Andrew Taub 225,862,726 97.54 5,688,189 2.46 Rajan Shah 228,755,153 98.79 2,795,762 1.21 Jeffrey Rosenthal 217,401,816 93.89 14,149,099 6.11 Gino Volpacchio 231,099,167 99.80 451,748 0.20 Sandra Bosela 229,052,888 98.92 2,498,027 1.08 Robert Wolf 231,067,942 99.79 482,973 0.21 Stacey Mowbray 231,071,306 99.79 479,609 0.21

2. At the AGM, Ernst & Young LLP were re-appointed as dentalcorp's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, as an ordinary resolution of shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 229,278,173 97.80 5,155,722 2.20

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About dentalcorp

