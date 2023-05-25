dentalcorp Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

23 minutes ago
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada’s largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

At the AGM, dentalcorp shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated April 11, 2023, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

1. At the AGM, the following eight individuals nominated to serve on dentalcorp’s Board of Directors (the "Board"), were elected by shareholders as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Graham Rosenberg

218,670,461

94.44

12,880,454

5.56

Andrew Taub

225,862,726

97.54

5,688,189

2.46

Rajan Shah

228,755,153

98.79

2,795,762

1.21

Jeffrey Rosenthal

217,401,816

93.89

14,149,099

6.11

Gino Volpacchio

231,099,167

99.80

451,748

0.20

Sandra Bosela

229,052,888

98.92

2,498,027

1.08

Robert Wolf

231,067,942

99.79

482,973

0.21

Stacey Mowbray

231,071,306

99.79

479,609

0.21

2. At the AGM, Ernst & Young LLP were re-appointed as dentalcorp's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, as an ordinary resolution of shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

229,278,173

97.80

5,155,722

2.20

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

