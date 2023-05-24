On May 24, 2023, Mark Thurmond, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tenable Holdings Inc ( TENB, Financial), sold 2,516 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider transactions that have seen Mark Thurmond sell a total of 28,667 shares and purchase none.

Who is Mark Thurmond of Tenable Holdings Inc?

Mark Thurmond is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tenable Holdings Inc. He has extensive experience in the cybersecurity industry and has held various leadership positions in sales and operations. As the COO, Thurmond is responsible for overseeing the company's global field operations, including sales, support, and professional services.

Tenable Holdings Inc's Business Description

Tenable Holdings Inc is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that help organizations understand, manage, and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company's flagship product, Tenable.io, is a cloud-based platform that provides vulnerability management, policy compliance, and web application security solutions. Tenable's solutions are used by more than 30,000 organizations worldwide, including government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and small businesses.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Tenable Holdings Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 38 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend indicates that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's stock, as they have been consistently selling shares rather than buying them.

Valuation

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc were trading for $37.54 apiece on the day of Mark Thurmond’s recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $4,321.175 million.

With a price of $37.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.14, Tenable Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

The consistent selling of shares by insiders, including Mark Thurmond, may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the stock's valuation, before drawing any conclusions. In this case, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio, which may present an opportunity for investors to buy shares at a discount.

It is also worth noting that insider transactions can be influenced by various factors, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. Therefore, investors should not solely rely on insider transactions when making investment decisions but should consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by COO Mark Thurmond and the overall trend of insider selling at Tenable Holdings Inc may raise concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be an attractive investment opportunity. Investors should carefully consider all relevant factors before making any decisions regarding the company's stock.