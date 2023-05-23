On May 23, 2023, Michael Bruen, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd ( BWMN, Financial), sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a series of insider transactions over the past year, with a total of 34,500 shares sold by Bruen and no shares purchased.

Who is Michael Bruen?

Michael Bruen serves as the COO of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd, a leading provider of professional services in the fields of engineering, planning, surveying, landscape architecture, and environmental consulting. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Bruen has played a significant role in the company's growth and success.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that offers a wide range of services, including civil engineering, land planning, surveying, landscape architecture, and environmental consulting. The company serves clients in various sectors, such as commercial, residential, energy, and infrastructure. With a focus on providing innovative and cost-effective solutions, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd has established itself as a trusted partner for clients across the United States.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. However, there have been 26 insider sells, indicating a potential bearish sentiment among the company's insiders. This trend could be a signal for investors to keep an eye on the stock's performance and consider the implications of these transactions.

Valuation

On the day of Michael Bruen's recent sell, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $27.81 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $391.59 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 95.28, which is higher than the industry median of 13.88 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider sell transactions and the stock's valuation, investors should closely monitor Bowman Consulting Group Ltd's performance and evaluate the potential impact of these transactions on the stock price. While insider sells do not always indicate a negative outlook for a company, it is essential for investors to consider the context and overall trends when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, COO Michael Bruen's recent sale of 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd adds to the series of insider sell transactions over the past year. With no insider buys during the same period and a higher-than-industry-average price-earnings ratio, investors should keep a close eye on the stock's performance and consider the potential implications of these insider transactions.