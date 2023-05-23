On May 23, 2023, Keith Jensen, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc ( FTNT, Financial), sold 24,710 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Jensen over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 174,324 shares and purchased none. This article will provide an overview of Keith Jensen's role at Fortinet Inc, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Keith Jensen of Fortinet Inc?

Keith Jensen serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc. He has been with the company since 2015 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth. Jensen's extensive experience in finance and accounting has been instrumental in guiding Fortinet's financial strategy and ensuring its continued success in the cybersecurity industry.

Fortinet Inc's Business Description

Fortinet Inc is a leading cybersecurity company that provides a wide range of products and services to help organizations protect their networks, users, and data from cyber threats. The company's solutions include next-generation firewalls, secure access solutions, cloud security, endpoint security, and advanced threat protection. Fortinet's integrated and automated security fabric enables organizations to achieve a comprehensive and coordinated security posture across their entire digital infrastructure.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Fortinet Inc has seen a total of 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's recent performance to realize gains on their investments. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and their potential impact on the stock price.

On the day of Keith Jensen's recent sale, shares of Fortinet Inc were trading at $68.18 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $52,741.626 million. The price-earnings ratio of 55.51 is higher than the industry median of 26.7 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its industry peers but undervalued based on its historical performance.

With a price of $68.18 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.64, Fortinet Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell transactions by Keith Jensen and other insiders at Fortinet Inc may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and valuation. The stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, and its price-earnings ratio suggests that it may be undervalued compared to its historical performance. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about their investments in Fortinet Inc.