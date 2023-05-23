On May 23, 2023, G Beale, CEO of a Bank Subsidiary, purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc ( BRBS, Financial), a regional bank holding company. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company, which could signal a positive outlook for the stock.

Who is G Beale?

G Beale is the CEO of a Bank Subsidiary under Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. With extensive experience in the banking industry, Beale's insider transactions can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc: Business Description

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc is a regional bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. With a focus on serving the communities in which it operates, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc aims to deliver exceptional customer service and innovative financial solutions.

G Beale's Insider Transactions

Over the past year, G Beale has purchased a total of 7,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of buying activity demonstrates Beale's confidence in the company's prospects and could be an indicator of future growth for Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc reveals a total of 29 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend of insider buying suggests that the company's management and insiders are optimistic about the stock's future performance.

Valuation

On the day of G Beale's recent purchase, shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc were trading at $8.98 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $168.967 million.

The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.16, which is higher than the industry median of 7.9 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated ratio could indicate that the stock is overvalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

However, with a price of $8.98 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.26, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by G Beale, along with the overall trend of insider purchases at Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, could signal a positive outlook for the stock. Although the price-earnings ratio is higher than the industry median and the company's historical median, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep an eye on Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc and consider the insights provided by insider transactions when making investment decisions.