AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Aegon USA Investment Management acts as an investment vehicle for its parent company Aegon USA and various related companies under the Aegon umbrella, acting officially as a subsidiary of Aegon USA Asset Management Holding LLC. The company can trace its history back to the 1950s with a predecessor registered investment advisor corporation established 1989. The current Aegon USA Investment Management has been a SEC registered investment advisor since 2001 and has current main office locations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Chicago, Illinois; and Baltimore, Maryland. Aegon USA Investment Management currently has approximately 370 employees with 65 of them being investment professionals. The company, as of 2015, has over $141 billion in total assets under management that are spread across almost 285 accounts, with all but 2 of the accounts being discretionary. While the total number of accounts that the company holds has not made any significant changes in the past five years, its total assets under management has increased from its $92.9 billion amount to one and a half times that today. The majority of Aegon USA Investment Management’s clients are insurance companies and investment companies, which each make up almost a third of its total client base, and also includes pooled investment vehicles, investment advisors, state or municipal government entities, corporations or other businesses, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, and banking or thrift institutions, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. Almost all of its assets are invested in the financial sectors, which alone makes up over 95% of its total vested assets, and also includes, to a much lesser degree, investments in the utilities, technology, capital goods, services, consumer cyclical, and health care sectors, in order of decreasing amount allocated. The company offers institutional advised products including Emerging Markets Global Diversified, Global High Yield Fixed Income, Investment Grade Credit Fixed, and Leveraged Loans, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $275.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(58.98%), NEEpQ(8.56%), and WFCpL.PFD(6.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 243,922 shares in NYSE:NEEpQ, giving the stock a 8.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.55 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $48.47 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 182,000-share investment in NYSE:NEEpP. Previously, the stock had a 7.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.14 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $47.55 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -9.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC bought 22,816 shares of NYSE:NIMC for a total holding of 65,500. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.62.

On 05/26/2023, NiSource Inc traded for a price of $102.06 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NiSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 25,000 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.1.

On 05/26/2023, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $40.98 per share and a market cap of $4.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 5,281 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.47.

On 05/26/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $205.65 per share and a market cap of $284.66Bil. The stock has returned 5.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

