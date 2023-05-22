On May 22, 2023, Michael Hawkins, Executive Vice President of Sales at Workiva Inc ( WK, Financial), sold 3,511 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may provide insights into the company's performance and insider sentiment.

Who is Michael Hawkins?

Michael Hawkins is the Executive Vice President of Sales at Workiva Inc. He has been with the company since 2014 and has played a significant role in driving the company's growth and expansion. With his extensive experience in sales and management, Hawkins has been instrumental in developing and executing Workiva's sales strategies, leading to increased revenue and market share.

Workiva Inc's Business Description

Workiva Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for data collaboration, reporting, and compliance. The company's flagship product, Wdesk, is a platform that enables users to collect, manage, and analyze data from various sources, helping organizations streamline their reporting processes and improve decision-making. Workiva serves a diverse range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology, among others. The company's innovative solutions have garnered a strong customer base and have positioned Workiva as a key player in the data management and compliance space.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Michael Hawkins has sold a total of 9,016 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 3,511 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Workiva Inc. In the past year, there have been 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This pattern of insider selling may raise concerns among investors, as it could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects or a belief that the stock is overvalued.

On the day of Hawkins's recent sale, shares of Workiva Inc were trading at $94.7 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4,908.698 million. According to GuruFocus, the stock has a GF Value of $108.78, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is an estimate of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated using three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider selling activity at Workiva Inc may raise concerns, it is essential for investors to consider the broader context and the company's fundamentals. The stock's modest undervaluation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that there may still be potential for growth. Investors should closely monitor Workiva's financial performance, industry trends, and any additional insider transactions to make informed decisions about the stock.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 3,511 shares by EVP, Sales Michael Hawkins at Workiva Inc is noteworthy and warrants further analysis. While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the pattern of insider selling over the past year may be a cause for concern. Investors should keep a close eye on Workiva's performance and any future insider transactions to make well-informed decisions about the stock.